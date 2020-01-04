- Above is the full 2017 Royal Rumble match from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, and Chris Jericho were the final four in the match.

- WWE is advertising locally Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins (with AOP), along with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. The Kabuki Warriors for this Monday's RAW in Oklahoma City (h/t PWInsider). These matches have yet to be announced officially by WWE. Other segments that have already been made official for RAW: The return of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Andrade defends his US Title against Rey Mysterio, and WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits vs. The O.C.

- Hulk Hogan showed a photo of himself just over seven weeks after his 10th back surgery. "The Hulkster" commented that he's already back to training and wouldn't mind some kind of involvement at WrestleMania. You'll also notice he's currently sporting a full beard.

"They said 4 months light weight, then 6 months I could train slowly again after back surgery number 10, buuuttt at 7 weeks, 4 days my MANIACS can see I'm on the grind with my pizump on brother! I mean PLIZEASE, WrestleMania is right around the corner, brother! HollyWoodHH4Life"