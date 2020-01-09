- It looks like Tommaso Ciampa vs. WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole could take place at the NXT "Takeover: Portland" event on February 16. As seen above, last night's NXT episode featured promos with Ciampa talking about how he needs to get his life and his title back, and how he needs just one more shot from Cole.

- The first dark match before last night's NXT show from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University saw Santana Garrett defeat Indi Hartwell. The second pre-show dark match saw Mansoor defeat Brendan Vink.

- Matt Hardy took to Twitter last night and praised fellow North Carolinian Cameron Grimes for making it to the main event.

"I've literally been in @CGrimesWWE's life ever since he was born. Very proud of him for earning his way to the #WWENXT main event," Matt tweeted.

Last night's Fatal 4 Way main event saw Keith Lee defeat Grimes, Damian Priest and Dominik Dijakovic to become the new #1 contender to NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong. Lee vs. Strong will take place on the January 22 episode.

