It looks like former WWE Women's Champion Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon) could be returning to action in tonight's 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

As seen in the tweet below, a fan revealed a photo of Victoria's entrance being played at Minute Maid Park, presumably during rehearsals.

It should be noted that Victoria's Rumble spot has not been confirmed as of this writing. Below is the full tweet that has been making the rounds: