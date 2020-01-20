- The WWE Performance Center posted this video looking at Kayden Carter and her first Boodle Fight, which is a Filipino tradition that originated from the Philippine military.

- WWE has officially announced 10 new classic episodes of Prime Time Wrestling for the WWE Network, ranging from July 31 - October 2, 1989. Below is the full announcement on the latest addition:

- NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley took to Twitter with a message for Toni Storm ahead of their match at WWE Worlds Collide next Saturday.

She wrote, "Losing changes people. In some instances it makes that individual work harder, or in other cases it forces people to hide in shame. In one week at #WorldsCollide I'm going to send @tonistorm_ back to her little hidey-hole."

