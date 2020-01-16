Two qualifying matches have been announced for next Thursday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network, with the winners advancing to the Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Cruiserweight Title at Worlds Collide.

The match are Jordan Devlin vs. Ligero and The Brian Kendrick vs. Travis Banks. These matches will be taped at this weekend's NXT UK TV taping in York, England.

The winners of these two matches will go on to Worlds Collide to join Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza for the Fatal 4 Way. As noted, this week's NXT episode saw Scott qualify for the match by defeating Tyler Breeze and Lio Rush in a Triple Threat.

Worlds Collide takes place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas during WWE Royal Rumble Weekend. The big event will air live on the WWE Network with NXT vs. NXT UK matches.

Below is the current Worlds Collide card, along with a promo for the NXT UK TV qualifiers featuring NXT UK General Johnny Saint and his assistant Sid Scala:

NXT Women's Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Cruiserweight Title

Ligero or Jordan Devlin vs. The Brian Kendrick or Travis Banks vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Angel Garza (c)

Imperium (WWE UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe) vs. The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish)

Ilja Dragunov vs. Finn Balor

Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate, Trent Seven) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa)