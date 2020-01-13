Tonight's WWE RAW episode saw Mojo Rawley pin R-Truth to capture the WWE 24/7 Title.
Mojo won the title after dropping Truth on the ramp as he was being helped to the back by WWE officials. Truth had just been destroyed by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar after a comedy segment that also included Paul Heyman. Lesnar actually grabbed the 24/7 Title during the segment but apparently laughed at the idea of winning it.
Mojo is now a two-time WWE 24/7 Champion. Truth began his 30th reign by defeating Mojo during FOX's special with Steve Harvey back on New Year's Eve.
Mojo lost a match to Ricochet earlier in the night on tonight's show.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's segment & title change at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky:
