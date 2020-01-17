Former WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth recently spoke with Sam Roberts from the Not Sam Podcast about how his character has evolved during his legendary career. Truth says that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vince McMahon were two key components in bringing out his more entertaining side.

"One person I studied and the other talked and got me into it - I watched The Rock and Vince McMahon," Truth said. "Vince is the godfather of entertainment. He would talk to me. I would do promos, I would do interviews and things and he would say, 'That's not R-Truth. Who the hell was that?' You're entertaining, you can speak and be entertaining, you can get in the ring and be entertaining, you can just be around people and be entertaining.

"I know that naturally, I'm an entertaining guy. I don't think college has a class where you can go and learn to be entertaining, I think it's something natural that people have in them and it just has to be brought out," Truth continued. "I've always had it with my music and just being funny, I've always had that entertainment, and to be in a business like wrestling and add that as another little niche, it just brings it full-circle for me."

Truth says that he's honored Vince would take the time to critique his character and guide him in the right directions when performing. It's gotten to a point where Truth feels comfortable discussing with producers what Vince would want during the various scenes they film.

"It's no pressure at all, [simply] appreciation. Honestly I would say that maybe the past two or three years, I come into the character like I put that suit on. I know who this character is and I can make you laugh at the drop of a dime," Truth explained. "I can say blippity-blippity-bloop, you know? I can do what I want to do now and I know it works. Believe it or not, when I'm getting ready to do something, or to speak, or go out or whatever, I hear Vince in the back of my head saying, 'Alright, you need to be yourself. You need to be R-Truth. R-Truth wouldn't do that, he wouldn't say that, he wouldn't act that way. You're acting sad; R-Truth doesn't need sympathy from nobody!'

"Vince has told me where this character is at and I know what he expects. Or when I'm doing something and a guy is like, 'Okay, that's great, I don't think we need to shoot it again.' I say, 'No man, I think Vince is going to want this right here.' So it's no pressure; I'm just appreciative to know what he expects and what he wants," Truth finished.

Truth says that he's become so comfortable in his own skin that it may be impossible to embarrass him now. He enjoys letting out his goofy, creative side and notices that the fans like that side of him as well.

"I don't know [what would embarrass me]. My confidence is so boosted, I'm so secure with myself as an individual, and a man, and as my character to where I feel like Superman," Truth said. "I don't know. I guess I can almost pull off anything, man. I was going to post a video of me pretending to lay some eggs. Well, not lay on them, but sit on them like the mama do. Silly stuff like that, most guys from the streets won't do anything like that. But it doesn't hurt me, it doesn't bother me. And it's real - people love to see me being me."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Not Sam Wrestling with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.