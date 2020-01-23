- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playback, featuring Randy Orton and Nia Jax reacting to Orton's RKO to Jax during the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The video also features RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, and more.

- WWE stock was down 0.72% today, closing at $62.46 per share. Today's high was $63.00 and the low was $61.77.

- Today marks 20 years since the first-ever Tag Team Tables Match was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, at the 2000 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The match saw The Hardy Boys defeat WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boys.

Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) took to Twitter today to mark the milestone.

"20yrs ago today @TheGarden... First ever Tag Team Tables Match. @WWE handed the ball to The Hardys and The Dudleys. Proud to say...both teams scored. Thanks to fans all over the world who have supported both teams," Bully wrote.

You can see Bully's full tweet below, along with footage from the match: