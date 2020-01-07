- Above is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown from Evansville, featuring fallout from the returns of The Usos, Sheamus and John Morrison, plus more on the build to the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view.

- WWE NXT UK Superstar Ligero turns 35 years old today while WWE 205 Live Superstar Jack Gallagher turns 30, and ECW Original CW Anderson turns 48. Also, today would have been the 70th birthday of former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Chavo "Classic" Guerrero, Sr.

- As noted, this week's RAW saw AJ Styles use Randy Orton's second rope draping DDT and the RKO to defeat Akira Tozawa, also doing Orton's taunts and poses to send a message to The Viper ahead of next Monday's rematch on RAW.

AJ also took to Twitter after the match and said he can do anything better than Orton, but Orton responded late last night and wasn't impressed.

AJ wrote, "Anything that he has done I've always done better. #PhenomenalRKO #Raw"

Orton responded, "Wow, really got some height on THAT one uncle Al [unamused face emoji]"

You can see their full exchange below: