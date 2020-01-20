WWE has just announced Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for tonight's RAW episode, which is the go-home show for Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Orton vs. McIntyre was made after Drew pinned Orton in the Triple Threat with AJ Styles last week.

Below is WWE's announcement on Orton vs. McIntyre, along with the updated line-up for RAW:

* Andrade defends the United States Title against Rey Mysterio in a Ladder Match

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returns to RAW with Paul Heyman

* Rusev and Liv Morgan vs. Bobby Lashley and Lana

* Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre