- Above is the latest vlog from Lana's personal YouTube channel, under the CJ Perry name. This video features footage of The Ravishing Russian at London Fashion Week back in September.

- It looks like Renee Young is headed to Tokyo, Japan this week to watch husband Jon Moxley make his Wrestle Kingdom debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling. NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 14 will air over two nights, this Saturday and Sunday, and Moxley will challenge IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch on Night 1.

As seen below, comedian and noted pro wrestling fan Ron Funches tweeted about listening to rappers Gang Starr while walking around Tokyo. Renee said she's "there" tomorrow.

I'm there tomorrow. I'll do it. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) January 2, 2020

- WWE SmackDown Superstar Cesaro took to Twitter today and revealed a new logo, billing himself as a "Pro Wresting Purist."

As seen below, Cesaro tweeted the logo and wrote, "Back to basic."

Cesaro has been teaming with Sami Zayn and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on the blue brand as of late.