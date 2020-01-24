Rey Mysterio recently spoke with TV Insider and talked about how WWE United States Champion Andrade reminds him of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero when they're in the ring together. Andrade recently captured the title from Mysterio and retained it over him last week in a Ladder Match. Mysterio and Guerrero feuded, and teamed together, for years, from the late 90s, to their WCW days, and in WWE shortly before Eddie passed away on November 13, 2005 at the age of 38.

Mysterio was also asked about what it's like to see the impact he and Eddie have had on performers such as Andrade. Mysterio said he feels blessed to be in his current position, and to keep Eddie's name alive.

"I'm truly blessed to have paved that way along with Eddie," Rey said. "Eddie was the pioneer for us, he was the one who set the bar and brought a lucha libre style into WWE. Right behind Eddie was myself and other wrestlers. As far as me stepping in the ring with Andrade, I've said it from day one: There is, to me at least, a huge resemblance with him to when I used to wrestle Eddie.

"I think it shows lucha libre, that traditional style of wrestling, the fact that there is a connection between Andrade and myself. It's very similar to the connection to what I had with Eddie when I worked against him for many years. To me, that subconsciously gets my gear up even fast or motivates me even more just because I feel like the spotlight is on. I feel truly blessed to be in this position now and to keep Eddie's name alive."

The interview noted that there seems to be a rejuvenation with Mysterio, and asked how it's been to be in the locker room as a veteran, with talents such as Andrade, Humberto Carrillo, Lucha House Party, and Cain Velasquez, among others. Rey was also asked if there's one piece of advice he's give to these talents as they are part of a new era. He talked about the advice he would give and also named WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza.

"I think the one piece of advice that I can offer to them is something they already know. That is to go out, put out a great show and represent your traditional style lucha," Mysterio said. "For us it's lucha libre, we never forget our roots. That's something Lucha House Party has. Cain, although he is very new to this world of wrestling. He understands and values the lucha libre style and already is adapting his own style with the lucha libre. Overall, we definitely want to see lucha libre grow more with the amount of days, months, years I have left. You also have Angel Garza, who is up-and-coming. There is going to be bigger and better opportunities just like there were for my WWE years. There is something good to expect within WWE for the fans to be more involved in lucha libre."

Rey's son Dominik has been a part of his recent WWE storylines, and has trained with such veterans as WWE Producer Lance Storm for a career in pro wrestling. Rey has said he hopes to see Dominik active in the ring by next year. The interview noted that having Dominik around has added an extra layer of realismm to his promos, making them some of the best of his career. Rey was asked about his son getting into the business and giving him the tools he needs to succeed.

"I'm truly blessed as a father, a parent, to be able to share these special moments with my son," Rey said. "Like any other father, the support will always be there, whether he wanted to be a doctor or dentist or whatever the case might be. This goes for both my children, my daughter and my son ... It has been awesome to have these moments at big events like Survivor Series against top athletes like Brock Lesnar. I think when it comes down to the promos and what we have to express, it comes natural, it is a true feeling. I'm sure he feels the same way as he shares the ring with his father."

Andrade recently snatched Rey's mask off during a post-match angle but it was reported that WWE did not have plans for a Mask vs. Title match, at least at that time. Rey told TV Insider that he would be willing to do a Mask vs. Hair match at WrestleMania 36, and said the match would be a huge stepping stone for them, regardless of the winner. He was asked about the Royal Rumble, his current goals and if he has an ideal match or situation headed into WrestleMania and beyond. It should be noted that the interview was done before last Monday's Ladder Match.

"I think the goal right now — after tonight's outcome in the Andrade ladder match — I think something along the ways that if he wants to keep feuding and going a step further, I'm willing to put my mask on the line versus his hair for a WrestleMania moment," Rey revealed. "Whatever the case might be, whoever ends up winning, I think it would be a huge stepping stone for either of us. As far as moments, I really would love to relive a Royal Rumble moment, being that I hold the record right now for having the longest time in a Rumble match. These moments stick in my mind and heart. You always want to become better than you were yesterday."