As noted before, Charlotte Flair and WWE United States Champion Andrade are now engaged to be married. El Idolo popped the question on New Year's Eve and The Queen said yes.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter today to congratulate the happy couple.

Ric wrote, "Congratulations To My Beautiful Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE And An Awesome Young Man @AndradeCienWWE On Their Engagement! So Happy, So Proud! What A Way To Start 2020!"

Charlotte noted in another social media post that she and Andrade had to use Google Translate for their New Year's Eve dinner in 2018. She also called Andrade the love of her live in a hashtag.

You can see The Nature Boy's full tweet below, along with WWE's congratulatory announcement and the other related engagement posts:

Last year we were using Google translate for #NewYears ??



Happy New Years!!! @AndradeCienWWE pic.twitter.com/ARngn86XzM — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 1, 2020