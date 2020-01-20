ROH announced the 18th Anniversary PPV will take place on Friday, March 13 at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas.

Ring of Honor has begun its 18th year of delivering the best professional wrestling on the planet, and the company will celebrate its birthday with two huge events in the fight capital of the world - Las Vegas, Nevada. The weekend begins on Friday, March 13 with the 18th Anniversary pay-per-view at Sam's Town Live. Then on Saturday, March 14, the company presents a very special event, "ROH: Past vs. Present" - at the same venue. Championships will be defended and scores will be settled on the 18th Anniversary pay-per-view, while ROH Past vs. Present features ROH stars from throughout its history taking on your favorite stars of today. Tickets to both shows go on-sale Friday, January 31st, 2020 at 10:00am PT. Or get the best seats when you join HonorClub (rohhonorclub.com) today to gain access to the HonorClub pre-sale on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at 10:00am PT. Stay tuned to www.ROHWrestling.com for more information and match announcements! The 18th Anniversary pay-per-view and "ROH: Past vs. Present" are two shows you will not want to miss!

