Ring of Honor announced Free Enterprise, a free show for attending fans, on Sunday, February 9 at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tickets for the show will be available first for HonorClub members at 10 am ET on Wednesday, January 15, then for the general public at 10 am ET on Friday, January 17. The event will begin at 3 pm ET and also features a free meet and greet for HonorClub subscribers.

Below is the current card:

* Flip Gordon vs. Slex (The Australian wrestler's ROH debut)

* The Briscoes vs. Bandido and Flamita

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Dan Maff and Jeff Cobb (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Others to compete: ROH World Champion PCO, ROH World TV Champion Dragon Lee, "El Toro Blanco" RUSH, "The Villain" Marty Scurll, and the Women of Honor debut of Session Moth Martina

Below is ROH's full announcement: