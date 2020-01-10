- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Jeff Cobb and Schaff from DEFY Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.
- Fans can vote in Ring of Honor's "Best of 2019" awards until Saturday, January 11 at 11:59 pm ET. Results will be revealed the week after. The categories are: Wrestler of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, Faction of the Year, Best New Star, Favorite Future of Honor Star, Best Entrance, Best Finisher, Holy S--- Moment of the Year, and Match of the Year.
- Masked Republic's Expo Lucha convention will be at the ECW Arena (2300 Arena) on August 15 and 16. You can check out the full information in the details below:
Masked Republic's Expo Lucha convention makes its first east coast swing August 15-16, 2020 at the former ECW Arena (now the 2300 Arena) to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of lucha libre arriving in that very building and the lasting influence that era has had on the entire wrestling world.
General Admission tickets to both the Saturday night August 15th "Under the Influence of Lucha Libre" event and the Sunday evening August 16th "Legends of Lucha Libre" event are now on sale at the 2300 Arena Box Office or at 2300Arena.com.
VIP Ringside Packages (which include reserved ringside seats, convention tickets plus photo/autograph packages and more) and Convention Only Passes are available at ExpoLucha.com and LuchaShop.com.
SATURDAY NIGHT, AUGUST 15
EXPO LUCHA: UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DOORS - 7:00 PM
BELL TIME - 8:00 PM
ECW lucha legends and today's hottest stars put on a one-night only show dedicated to the lasting influence of lucha libre on pro wrestling worldwide. Scheduled to appear in matches: Psychosis, Juventud Guerrera, Super Crazy, Sabu with Super Genie, Damian 666, Bestia 666, Mr. Aguila, Dragon Lee, Laredo Kid, Taya Valkyrie, Black Taurus, Demus and more to be announced. (Card subject to change)
SUNDAY EVENING, AUGUST 16
EXPO LUCHA: LEGENDS OF LUCHA LIBRE
DOORS - 4:30 PM
BELL TIME - 5:30 PM
The Legends of Lucha Libre invade the 2300 Arena for a most memorable card! See stars who have sold out major arenas in Mexico and headlined all over the United States and Europe in the intimate 2300 Arena where you'll be up close to lucha libre legends.Scheduled to appear in matches: Dr. Wagner Jr., Tinieblas Jr., Octagón, Pirata Morgan, Solar, Solar Jr., Mascarita Dorada, Psychosis, Juventud Guerrera, Super Crazy, Damian 666, Bestia 666, Mr. Aguila and more to be announced. (Card subject to change).