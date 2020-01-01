Ring of Honor released the full Final Battle 2019 PPV (and pre-show) on its YouTube channel today, which you can check out in the video above.
The PPV took place on December 13 at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland.
Below is the full card:
ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Rush (c) vs. PCO
ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP
Shane Taylor (c) vs. Ryu Lee
ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Briscoes (c) vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham
STREET FIGHT
Mark Haskins vs. Bully Ray
Matt Taven vs. Vincent
Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon vs. Bandido and Flamita
Jeff Cobb vs. Dan Maff
Angelina Love vs. Maria Manic
PRE-SHOW
Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry vs. Silas Young and Josh Woods
PRE-SHOW
Rhett Titus vs. Kenny King