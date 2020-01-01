Ring of Honor released the full Final Battle 2019 PPV (and pre-show) on its YouTube channel today, which you can check out in the video above.

The PPV took place on December 13 at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

Below is the full card:

ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Rush (c) vs. PCO

ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP

Shane Taylor (c) vs. Ryu Lee

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Briscoes (c) vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham

STREET FIGHT

Mark Haskins vs. Bully Ray

Matt Taven vs. Vincent

Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon vs. Bandido and Flamita

Jeff Cobb vs. Dan Maff

Angelina Love vs. Maria Manic

PRE-SHOW

Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry vs. Silas Young and Josh Woods

PRE-SHOW

Rhett Titus vs. Kenny King