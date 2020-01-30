- WWE NXT manager Robert Stone of The Robert Stone brand took to Twitter today to tease a "major announcement" that will be coming later tonight. Stone tweeted a photo of he and Chelsea Green at some sort of shoot.

"What happened last night is in the past. Myself and @ImChelseaGreen are looking to the future. Stay tuned tonight for a major announcement. #TheRobertStoneBrand," Stone tweeted."

As noted, Green lost her official NXT TV in-ring debut on last night's show, to Kayden Carter. This was the first match and the first loss for The Robert Stone Brand.

Stay tuned for Stone's big announcement. You can see his full tweet below:

- The unique look of NXT Superstar Joaquin Wilde has been a hot topic on social media ever since he returned to the brand a few weeks back. Wilde took to Twitter today to comment on putting the look together.

"I should have documented the entire process of creating a new look for myself in @WWENXT. There was so much drama, money wasted and hard lessons learned. It took 8 MONTHS of fine tuning to achieve this vision, but it was all worth it! Very happy with the end result," Wilde wrote.

As noted, Wilde defeated Chase Parker in a dark match before last night's NXT TV episode on the USA Network. He lost to Finn Balor on the January 22 episode, and lost to Austin Theory on the January 8 episode.

You can see Wilde's full tweet below: