WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson is being laid to rest today.

Johnson's son, The Rock, responded to a Twitter tribute from rapper Mega Ran today and confirmed that the private service is being held today.

"Appreciate these bars about my pops, Rocky Johnson. 'First black tag team champs, I'm a believer' He made us all believe. Thank you, brother. DJ Ps; today we lay the "Soulman" to rest," Rock wrote.

Johnson passed away last Wednesday at the age of 75, at his home in Lutz, FL. You can click here to read The Rock's first Instagram tribute to his father, and you can click here for a follow-up post from The Rock.

Below is the full exchange from Rock and Ran: