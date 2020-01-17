As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson passed away at the age of 75 on Wednesday.

The news of Johnson's passing was first reported by the Cauliflower Alley Club. Brian Blair, head of the CAC, and a friend of Johnson's, told the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the former WWE Tag Team Champion had been ill over the past two weeks, but no cause of death was stated.

"He had been sick a couple of weeks and thought he caught the flu," Blair told the Observer. "I told him to go do the doctor or the hospital after he had it for a week."

Johnson did not go to the doctor and passed away at his home in Lutz, Florida on Wednesday.

The autopsy on Johnson was not completed as of Thursday, and there was no cause of death confirmed. We will keep you updated.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

