Ring of Honor announced this year's Supercard of Honor on April 4 in Lakeland, Florida. The event will take place during WrestleMania weekend as WWE will be headed to Tampa, Florida for this year's show.

Tickets for the event go on sale next Wednesday, January 15 at 10 am ET for HonorClub members. Tickets for the general public will be on Friday, January 17 at 10 am ET.

No matches have been announced yet, but Villain Enterprises and La Faccion Ingobernable, will be appearing. New signees Slex and Sessions Moth Martina will be there, as well.

