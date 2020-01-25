A video package is shown highlighting Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal defeating The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) for the ROH Tag Team Championship at Final Battle after the usual ROH signature video package.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They throw to a match.

The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas) make their entrance from the bar area. Dalton Castle (with The Boys) and Joe Hendry make their entrances.

The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas) vs. Dalton Castle & Joe Hendry

Hendry and Milonas lock up. Milonas pushes Hendry to the mat. Hendry and Milonas lock up again. Milonas pushes Hendry to the mat again as we head into a commercial.

Later in the match, Castle connects with a boot strike to Milonas to take him off the apron. Castle hits a Modified Suplex on Bruiser. Castle pins Bruiser for a two count. Castle hits the ropes, Hendry makes a blind tag. Bruiser hits a cross-body on Castle. Bruiser ducks a clothesline attempt by Hendry. Bruiser goes for a cross-body, Hendry catches him. Hendry hits a Fallaway Slam on Bruiser. Bruiser pins Castle for a two count. Hendry connects with an uppercut to Bruiser. Bruiser hits a spine-buster on Hendry. Bruiser tags Milonas in. Hendry tags Castle back in.

Milonas deflects a knee strike attempt by Castle. Castle connects with a back elbow to Milonas. Castle tags Hendry back in. Castle launches Hendry into a clothesline on Milonas in the corner. Bruiser dumps Castle over the top rope to ringside. Hendry clotheslines Bruiser. Milonas pushes Castle into Hendry. Bruiser holds Hendry for Milonas to hit a Leg Drop off the second turnbuckle. Milonas pins Hendry for the win.

Winners: The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas)

Master & Machine (Marcus Kross & Griff Garrison) make their entrance. Brian Johnson and PJ Black make their entrances.

Brian Johnson & PJ Black vs. Master & Machine (Marcus Kross & Griff Garrison)

Black and Garrison lock up. Black takes Garrison to the mat with a modified arm-drag. Garrison hits a scoop slam on Black. Johnson tags himself in. Garrison hits an arm-drag on Johnson. Later in the match, Garrison connects with a back elbow to Johnson. Garrison hits Black with a forearm. Garrison hits a back body drop on Johnson. Garrison hits a spine-buster on Black. Garrison clotheslines Johnson in the corner.

Garrison sends Johnson into Black in the opposite corner. Garrison hits a Stinger Splash on Garrison and Black in the corner. Garrison darts Johnson into Black. Garrison Spears Johnson. Garrison tags Kross. Kross ascends the turnbuckles. Kross hits an Elbow Drop from off the shoulder on Garrison on Johnson. Black sends Kross out of the ring. Black hits a Vertebreaker on Garrison. Black superkicks Kross. Johnson drops a fist on Kross. Johnson pins Kross for the three count.

Winners: Brian Johnson & PJ Black

Brian Zane presents his Top Five Tag Teams in ROH History with number one being The Briscoes (Mark & Jay), followed by reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), The Kings Of Wrestling (Chris Hero & Claudio Castagnoli) and Generation Next (Austin Aries & Roderick Strong).

2 Guys 1 Tag (Josh Woods & Silas Young) make their entrance. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) make their entrance.

#1 Contender's Match For The ROH Tag Team Championship:

2 Guys 1 Tag (Silas Young & Josh Woods) vs. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

Woods locks in a wrist-lock on Mark. Mark takes Woods to the mat with a single leg takedown. Mark locks in a headlock, Woods rolls him backwards for a one count. Later in the match, Woods hits an overhead belly-to-belly Suplex on Mark from off the top turnbuckle. Jay and Woods exchange strikes. Mark and Young exchange strikes. Mark connects with a forearm to Young. Woods drives his knee into the midsection of Mark.

Woods strikes both Mark & Jay several times. Mark & Jay hit a double clothesline on Woods. Jay gets Woods up on his shoulders as Mark ascends the turnbuckles. ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham come down to the ring. Lethal distracts the referee as Gresham pushes Mark off the turnbuckle. Woods hits a Rolling Wheelbarrow Suplex on Jay. Woods gets the three count on Jay.

Winners: 2 Guys 1 Tag (Silas Young & Josh Woods)

Young & Woods celebrate as the show comes to a close.