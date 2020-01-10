Roman Reigns will be pulling double duty at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view later this month.

Tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode saw The Big Dog issue a challenge to King Baron Corbin for a singles match at the Rumble pay-per-view. Corbin accepted the challenge, and also revealed that he will be in the Rumble Match.

Dolph Ziggler was also confirmed for the 30-Man Rumble.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 26 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Below is the updated announced Rumble card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, 20 Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, 27 Participants TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin