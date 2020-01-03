Roman Reigns is now official for the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble Match.

Reigns announced on the first SmackDown of 2020 that he will be entering the match. He is the first male Superstar to be confirmed for the 30-Man Royal Rumble.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 26 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Below is the updated announced Rumble card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Roman Reigns, 29 Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, 29 Participants TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)