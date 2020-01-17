Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin will now be a Falls Count Anywhere match at the WWE Royal Rumble.

Tonight's SmackDown on FOX main event saw Reigns defeat Robert Roode in a Tables Match. Per the stipulation on the Tables Match, Reigns was allowed to choose the stipulation for his match with Corbin at The Rumble. Reigns said next Sunday's big event will be held in a baseball stadium, and he plans to beat Corbin all over it.

Corbin and Reigns will also be in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match later that night, which means we could see the Falls Count Anywhere bout take place early in the night.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 26 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Below is the updated announced Rumble card, along with video of Reigns closing this week's show:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, 9 Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, 26 Participants TBA

Strap Match for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Bayley (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

Sheamus vs. Shorty G