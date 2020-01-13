A big Tables Match main event has been announced for Friday's WWE SmackDown episode on FOX.

The match will see Roman Reigns do battle with Robert Roode. WWE released a new promo for the match, seen above.

As noted, last Friday's SmackDown saw Roode return from his 30-day WWE Wellness Policy suspension, to help King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler in the feud against Reigns and The Usos. The storyline reason for Roode's absence was the table beatdown that he received from Reigns in late November.

Below is the current line-up for Friday's SmackDown from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greenboro, NC:

* Robert Roode vs. Roman Reigns in a Tables Match

* John Morrison returns to the WWE ring vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E

Stay tuned for updates on Friday's show.