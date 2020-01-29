Ronda Rousey has been announced for WWE's "After The Bell" podcast on Thursday.

Rousey will be on the show with host Corey Graves to discuss Shayna Baszler and the rest of the WWE NXT Women's Division, among other topics.

MVP and Santino Marella will also be Graves' guests this week. MVP will discuss his return to WWE at the Royal Rumble and RAW, while Santino will discuss his "sister" Santina Marella being in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday.

It was also announced that Matt Camp of WWE's The Bump will join Graves in the studio this week.

