As noted, WWE's "After The Bell" podcast on Thursday will feature host Corey Graves talking to Ronda Rousey, MVP and Santino Marella.

Above is a new preview clip with Graves talking to Rousey about what her WWE debut run did for her career, and the women's division as a whole. Rousey revealed that she's a big fan of WWE NXT right now, and praised fellow-MMA Horsewoman Shayna Baszler. Rousey said Baszler is just getting started.

"I came out to give the women as much momentum as possible, and you know, I was able to do that," Rousey said. "And they're taking it and running with it. They're doing better than ever, have more momentum than ever. I love all the new names that have really come up this year.

"I'm a little obsessed with NXT. I love them so much this year, and Shayna is kicking ass. She's the whole reason I think that me and the other Four Horsewomen are in wrestling. So, it's really great to see her get all the success that she deserves, and she's just getting started."

Graves asked who else is on Rousey's radar, and that's when she praised NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

"Oh, my God. Rhea Ripley, she is doing amazing," Rousey said. "Like, I would love to be in a match with her some day. She matches up with everybody so differently, and there are so many things that she could really pull out of people that they can't do with anybody else. So, I'm really looking forward to seeing if we ever get that opportunity, but I'd love to get in the ring with her. She's fantastic."

Charlotte Flair won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday and it's been reported, but not confirmed, that she will be challenging Ripley at WrestleMania 36. It's also been reported, but not confirmed, that Baszler will challenge RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Rousey asked who she would like to see Flair challenge this year, knowing what she knows after their big WrestleMania 35 main event with winner Lynch last year. Rousey said she would like to see Flair vs. Ripley go down.

"I mean, it's starting to sound like now that I'm having a girl crush or something," Rousey joked. "I swear it's nothing like that, but I really hope that Charlotte picks Rhea Ripley. I really do. I mean, Charlotte and Becky have great matches but they've had so many of them I feel like it's time to get some new girls in the situation, and Charlotte and Rhea should... even just body types in general, and the athleticism, and everything like that. It's just a unique match that I think they could put on definitely a WrestleMania level of show. This has been NXT's year, and I think it's their time to be the... the first time that they're picked by a Royal Rumble winner, and faced at 'Mania."

There's still no word yet on when Rousey will be back in the ring for WWE. She has been a hiatus since the WrestleMania 35 main event last year, but was featured on the ninth season of Total Divas that recently wrapped. At one point Rousey was rumored to be back in time for WrestleMania 36, but there's been no solid word on any upcoming return. Stay tuned for updates.