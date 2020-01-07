WWE RAW Superstar Ruby Riott is at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week to train.

Riott is not expected to return to action until later this year, according to PWInsider. She was likely at the WWE PC to monitor her progress towards getting medically cleared to return to the ring for regular action.

Riott has been out of action since undergoing double shoulder surgery in 2019 - one operation on her right shoulder in May, the same operation on her left shoulder in August. Ruby, who turns 29 later this week, hasn't wrestled since the May 17, 2019 WWE live event from Cardiff, Wales, where she, Tamina Snuka, and Lacey Evans lost a Fatal 4 Way to RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. She hasn't wrestled a TV match since losing to Dana Brooke at the April 22, 2019 WWE Main Event tapings.

Riott is at least doing some physical training at WWE NXT Superstar Rachael Evers noted on Twitter yesterday that training with Riott was the highlight of her day.

"Highlight of my day: working out with @RubyRiottWWE [heart emoji]," Evers wrote.

Riott responded, "From my heart to my soul [heart emoji]"

On a related note, Riott revealed on Instagram back in mid-December that she got some new ink done on her arm. The piece was done by Amber Olsen of the Enamored Arts Tattoo & Art Gallery in Mishawaka, Indiana, near where Riott is from.

Stay tuned for updates on Riott's WWE status and return. You can see her exchange with Evers and photos of the new ink below: