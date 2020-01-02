WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly "very happy" with how everything played out with the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley that closed Monday's final WWE show of 2019, according to a new report from Paul Davis of Wrestlingnews.co. The storyline is reportedly planned to continue for several weeks, if not months.

It's important to note that this report should be taken strictly as a rumor for now.

The report noted, "Vince has wanted to do more crazy stories like this but he has to balance things out to satisfy the people at USA [Network] and the sponsors. He got what he wanted this week and the overrun did nice numbers so Vince is in a good mood."

As noted, the wedding was crashed by Rusev and Liv Morgan, who made her surprise WWE TV return in the segment.

There's no word yet on exactly what is planned for the storyline coming out of this week's wedding, but the same source reportedly noted that this could run until WrestleMania 36. They said, "They have things mapped out for the next few weeks and this could run until WrestleMania. Vince loves this storyline so much and he's open to more off the wall ideas. All I can tell you is there is some Jerry Springer stuff coming."

It was also reported that Liv was not originally supposed to be in the Lana - Lashley storyline, but plans changed as RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman wants to push her, so the decision was made to have her involved in the wedding program. WWE officials are reportedly "thrilled" with the YouTube numbers on the segments, and are hoping to see a ratings increase next week for the follow-up to the angle and the official begin of the Royal Rumble build. The NFL's Monday Night Football will also be out of the way until the fall.

Regarding Rusev, the new report from the rumor claims that The Bulgarian Brute will be getting a love interest of his own, and that he would come out of the storyline looking good.

