- Above is a new episode of Iron Sharpens Iron from WWE Español, featuring Charlotte Flair and WWE United States Champion Andrade working out in the gym. As noted, Andrade popped the question to Flair on New Year's Eve and she said yes. There's no word yet on when the happy couple will tie the knot, but we will keep you updated.

- There's been talk of having WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Bret Hart reunite for an upcoming episode of Austin's "Broken Skull Sessions" interview series on the WWE Network. There's no word yet on when the episode might film or air, but PWInsider reports that this has been the word going around over the last week.

Austin's first episode was with The Undertaker and the most recent episode was with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. Both episodes are currently available for viewing on the WWE Network.

- WWE finally posted their RAW preview for tonight's first episode of 2020, but there is no mention of last week's wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley, or how it was crashed by Rusev and the returning Liv Morgan. However, they did tweet this graphic of Rusev The Bachelor this afternoon.

The graphic, which is a play off the poster for season 23 of The Bachelor on ABC, reads, "All's fair in love and Rusev Day"

The tweet caption says, "He's here for the right reasons. [rose emoji] @RusevBUL"

It looks like we could see an appearance by WWE's #1 bachelor on tonight's RAW. You can see the full tweet with graphics below: