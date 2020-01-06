WWE has announced two big matches for next Monday's RAW episode from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.
AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton will take place after weeks of feuding between the two veterans on the RAW brand. Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley will also take place.
Tonight's RAW saw Rusev warn Lashley that The Bulgarian Brute is returning next week, to do unspeakable things to Lashley's body. Rusev said Lana can have whatever is left of Lashley after he's done with him. RAW also saw Styles defeat Akira Tozawa by using the RKO and the draping DDT, taunting Orton.
Below are a few shots from tonight's RAW episode:
Message sent LOUD and CLEAR to @RandyOrton as @AJStyles just delivered an RKO to @TozawaAkira on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/uYROrynETP— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020
The #BulgarianBrute @RusevBUL plans to do some DAMAGE to @fightbobby next week on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/frsaIl4gQQ— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020
IT'S OFFICIAL: @RusevBUL and @fightbobby will square off one-on-one NEXT WEEK on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/6F89QTidnz— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020
.@LanaWWE & @fightbobby were interrupted by @RusevBUL on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/PtGy5H9mGJ— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020