WWE has announced two big matches for next Monday's RAW episode from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton will take place after weeks of feuding between the two veterans on the RAW brand. Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley will also take place.

Tonight's RAW saw Rusev warn Lashley that The Bulgarian Brute is returning next week, to do unspeakable things to Lashley's body. Rusev said Lana can have whatever is left of Lashley after he's done with him. RAW also saw Styles defeat Akira Tozawa by using the RKO and the draping DDT, taunting Orton.

