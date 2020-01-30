The relationship between Ryback and CM Punk has been rocky since the beginning. Ryback has said that Punk wasn't a good communicator when they worked together and also said that Punk started to dislike him when Ryback asked him to stop copying his "Feed me More" gesture.

Ryback stoked the flames a little more last week with a comment made on social media. In an Instagram video that featured Punk, Renee Young, Paige and Becky Lynch, Ryback commented "Four bad ass b*tches" which then went viral.

Ryback discussed Punk when Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri joined him on Conversations With The Big Guy Ryback on Ryback TV. Ryback noted that he plans to continue to take shots at Punk because of comments Punk made about him on Colt Cabana's podcast years ago.

"I just call it like I see it, Raj. Colt Cabana has come up to me and shook my hand and apologized for having anything to do with any of that because it was absolute bulls***. Until [Punk] does, I will continue to take my shots left and right," said Ryback.

"I've talked well about him more than I even have the right to on the things that he's done. That guy single-handedly caused a lot of people to not like me."

Ryback has had many other discussions about Punk in the past including why he returned to WWE as a part of Backstage on FS1. Ryback thinks Backstage is Punk's avenue to getting the WrestleMania main event match that he never got in the past and is reportedly one of the reason why he left in 2014.

