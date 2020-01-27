WWE has announced that RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy will defend their titles against Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens on tonight's RAW episode.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's RAW:

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge appears

* Liv Morgan vs. Lana with Bobby Lashley and Rusev banned from ringside

* RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy defend against Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens

