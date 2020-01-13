WWE RAW Superstar Sarah Logan took to Twitter today to announce her spot in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

"I am officially entering myself into the Women's #RoyalRumble Match. Last week I beat the life out of Charlotte and her bath robe. @MsCharlotteWWE if you want retribution tonight, come and take it," Logan tweeted.

There are now 4 spots in the women's Rumble Match confirmed - Logan, Charlotte Flair, Nikki Cross, and Alexa Bliss.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 26 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Below is the updated announced Rumble card, along with Logan's full tweet:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, 17 Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, 26 Participants TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin