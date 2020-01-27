As noted earlier on Sunday, WWE SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks was scheduled to compete in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match at the pay-per-view from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

There's no word yet on why Banks did not wrestle or appear, but there are rumors on her being injured after the cancellation of her recent TV matches with Lacey Evans.

Banks, who turned 28 on Sunday, was listed as a Rumble competitor internally over the weekend, according to PWInsider. Banks' Rumble spot reportedly went to Kelly Kelly.

Stay tuned for updates on Banks' status.