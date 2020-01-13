- As seen above, the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel has posted the latest episode of WWE Fandom with host Vic Joseph. This episode features a trip to Byron Saxton's alma mater, the University of Florida, to experience college football like never before.

- WWE stock was up 1.12% today, closing at $61.40 per share. Today's high was $61.54 and the low was $59.78.

- Scott Dawson of The Revival took to Twitter today to clarify another tweet he made over the weekend, saying it was time to "go away for a while until we get everything figured out."

Dawson noted today that the original tweet was a reference to taking a break from social media.

"I've had many friends & fans ask me about this. I should've clarified, I'm taking a break from social media. I apologize for that vague tweet, but I do appreciate EVERYONE'S support. Everything I do is for my family. I only want the best for them. They're my #1. Thank you. #FTR," he wrote.

