- As noted, former WWE Women's Champion Molly Holly made a surprise return in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match last night. She came in at #3 and was the third elimination, tossed out by WWE NXT Superstar Bianca Belair. Above is post-show video of Sarah Schreiber talking to "Mighty Molly" about her return.

"It was awesome. I mean, the fans remembered me," Molly said, laughing. "But I was not expecting the skill level of the NXT girls. I mean, they were killer out there. Everyone was amazing. It pushed me way beyond what I was expecting."

Molly was also asked how much the women's division has changed since she was around.

"Oh, the level of athleticism, of their gear, of their personalities, everything is just way above anything that I ever did. I'm really proud of the girls and the direction the women's division is going," Molly said.

- Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella worked the Women's Rumble Match last night as his "sister" Santina Marella. He entered at #29 and was eliminated by himself at #19. PWInsider reports that Marella's appearance was a one-time thing, and he is not scheduled to work any WWE TV events this week.

- WWE Hall of Famers Harlem Heat vs. The Revival did not happen at the WWE Royal Rumble, and we didn't see Scott Dawson or Dash Wilder in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Booker T did do guest commentary for the main event, but there was no reference to the rumored feud between the two tag teams. Dawson took to Twitter after the match and said the match should've happened, adding that Booker and Stevie Ray can't hide in Texas forever.

"What could've (should've) been," Dawson tweeted. "You can't hide in Texas forever. #FTR @BookerT5x @RealStevieRay"

You can see Dawson's full tweet below: