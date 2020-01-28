Scott Steiner has been announced for Impact Wrestling's upcoming TNA-themed special event during WrestleCon.

There's no word yet on who Steiner will be wrestling that night, but we will keep you updated.

As we've noted, Impact will be bringing back the TNA name for one night only during WWE's WrestleMania 36 Week as WrestleCon hosts the special Impact event on Friday, April 3 from The Ritz in Ybor City, Florida.

The current line-up of wrestlers for the special "TNA: There's No Place Like Home" event includes Steiner, former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Chris Sabin, plus Aces and 8s, which will be represented by D'Lo Brown and Ken Anderson.

Tickets for the "TNA: There's No Place Like Home" event are on sale now via WrestleCon.com. Tickets range from $60 - $150. The event will also stream live on FITE.TV.

Steiner originally worked for TNA from 2006-2010. He then returned for a brief run in 2011-2012, and has made other appearances in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Steiner is a two-time former TNA/Impact Tag Team Champion.

Stay tuned for updates on the "TNA: There's No Place Like Home" event.

Below is today's Twitter announcement on Steiner: