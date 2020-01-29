- Above, Cody and Dustin Rhodes accepted the PWI award for 2019 "Match of the Year" as voted on by its readers. The two had an emotional match back in May at Double or Nothing where Cody pinned Dustin.

- On tonight's AEW Dynamite, SCU came out wearing Kobe Bryant's jersey to honor him after the NBA legend passed away earlier this week at the age of 41. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky defeated Angelico and Jack Evans in their match. You can check out the tribute in the video below.

#SCU is dedicating this next match to the late Laker Legend Kobe Bryant. #KobeRIP pic.twitter.com/FvyhseItZG — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 30, 2020

- Solidifying her heel turn on tonight's show, Britt Baker went after not only Tony Schiavone (again), but Jim Ross, as well. Last week, Baker trashed Schiavone for being a "s---ty barista" before coming to AEW, Ross ended up talking over her on commentary and throwing it to commercial. Baker didn't appreciate what Ross did and let him have it tonight.

"Don't you ever interrupt me when I'm speaking again, understand?" Baker said to Ross. "I know, you know that I'm a dentist, because that's all you care to talk about when I'm in the ring. Yeah, you sit there all smug and pretentious in judgement of my division. Of my generation. You sit there each week and collect a very large paycheck while we all do the work. Be the legend I grew up on, Jim, not a sloppy BBQ sauce sales rep who can't even get the names on our roster straight."

Baker will face Yuka Sakazaki on next week's Dynamite.