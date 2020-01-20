Tonight's Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE RAW saw Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy defeat The Viking Raiders to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.
The title match took place on tonight's RAW after Rollins issued the challenge earlier in the show.
This is the first reign for Rollins and Murphy together, but Rollins is now a six-time tag team champion. Erik and Ivar won the titles back on the October 14 RAW, by defeating Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.
Below are a few shots from tonight's title change at the INTRUST Arena in Wichita, Kansas:
