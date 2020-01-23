RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke with the San Antonio Express and said it's easier for him to be a heel in WWE than it is to be one of the babyfaces because of how fans consume content in 2020.

"It is a different era than it was back in the day. Now, it's easier to be an antagonist because ... anybody who consumes entertainment has a voice to be heard," Rollins said. "They can get online and say whatever they want, and even if one or two people respond to it, that's one or two people more than 20 years ago when they were just sitting in their living room talking crap to their friends. … Our audience looks for things to complain about, to dislike and to pick apart. It's such a short, short lifespan. If you can maintain being in that hero role for a lengthy period of time, you are doing something incredible."

Rollins revealed that his recent heel turn was a collaborative effort with the WWE creative team, but that they "are not going to send me out there and make me do something I'm not comfortable with. I have to believe in what I'm doing out there as a performer."

Rollins looked back at his 2019, and said the bar is pretty high for this year.

"This last year for me, 2019, was the craziest year I could have ever imagined," Rollins said. "Things happened that I never even thought were going to happen."

He added, "The bar is set pretty high for 2020. So we'll see what happens."