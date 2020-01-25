Bleacher Report recently spoke with WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Triple H, and RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, for a behind-the-scenes look at the WWE Royal Rumble Match ahead of tomorrow's big pay-per-view from Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

Triple H talked about why he thinks the Rumble Match has resonated with fans for more than 30 years.

"I think it has resonated because of that excitement factor. It's an hourlong match that just keeps building on itself. There's always something happening," Triple H said. "Just when it seems to settle down, the buzzer goes off and a new surprise comes out and everyone says, 'Oh my God.' The dynamic just keeps changing for the whole hour."

Rollins talked about The Rumble being a massive team effort, and gave praise to WWE Producer Jamie Noble for how he's helped the match.

"It's a huge, huge team effort," Rollins said. "You've got all the producers backstage coming up with ideas. Everybody in the match is trying to make moments for themselves too. It's a big, big undertaking, and I think, when it comes out good, everybody feels a huge sense of relief, and then we're moving on towards WrestleMania.

"I give a lot of credit personally to [producer] Jamie Noble. He has been instrumental in really kind of laying groundwork for these things and being the guy that everyone goes to to make sure that the things are sorted. He's one of those guys who's always been real crafty when it comes to seeing things before they happen in the ring. He's been one of the guys in charge of the Rumble matches for as long as I've been up here."

Triple H and Rollins both praised SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston for his work in the Rumble Match over the years.

"He's almost made himself a legend in Royal Rumble lore," Rollins said of Kofi. "It's one of those things that the audience looks forward to every year ... Who's going to win? Who's going to start? What kind of surprises do we have to look forward to? And what's Kofi going to do? How's he going to top himself?"

Triple H continued and praised Kofi for the Rumble moments he creates.

"The margin for error on that stuff is so slim, but yet somehow he pulls it out every time," Triple H said of Kofi. "He's a remarkable athlete. He creates these moments where, yeah, you remember the winner, but fans are like, 'Oh my God, Kofi walked on his hands and jumped on a table.'

"There used to be this prevailing notion when I first came into the company that if you weren't winning it, you don't want to be in the Rumble. Now wrestlers recognize you can get over and become a star. You could make the argument that those moments that Kofi had in the Royal Rumble are things that led to him becoming WWE champion. Because without those moments, I don't know that he would have been in that position."