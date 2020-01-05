Shane Taylor will be addressing his ROH future on January 11 at Saturday Night At Center Stage in Atlanta.

Taylor lost the ROH World Television title at Final Battle on December 13. Since losing the title from Dragon Lee, there has been speculation if he would stay with the company.

In September, Shane Taylor and ROH had agreed to terms on a buyout of his contract. He also recently tweeted about taking indie bookings starting this month.

Over the last few months Dragon Lee, Dan Maff, Flamita, Slex, and Tyler Bateman have all signed full-time deals with Ring of Honor.