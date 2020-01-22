Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm has been announced for tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared on WWE's The Bump this morning to officially announce the match. This will be a rematch from the WWE Evolution 2018 event, which saw Storm defeat Shirai to win the Mae Young Classic.

Below is the updated line-up:

* Keith Lee challenges NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne vs. Imperium

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

* Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm

* The final build for WWE Worlds Collide