WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels took to Twitter today to promote tonight's big Worlds Collide event on the WWE Network.

"Houston, you are about to witness a clash of two brands settling some personal scores that have been brewing for weeks. Tonight, #WorldsCollide. @WWENetwork," Michaels wrote.

On a related note, Michaels and Triple H will be going live with Cathy Kelley after Worlds Collide for a live interview on Facebook and YouTube.

Stay tuned for live Worlds Collide coverage at 6:30pm ET and be sure to join us for all the news coming out of the show. Above is a new preview for the show.

You can see Michaels' tweet below: