- We noted before how The Usos will return to the ring on this week's WWE SmackDown as they face King Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler in tag team. The brothers just returned last week and saved Roman Reigns from Corbin and Ziggler.

The Usos took to Twitter today and commented on tomorrow's ring return on FOX.

"Five months is a long time away from the ring. there's WORK to be put in so Corbin and Zigman got first. Leggggoooooo #Smackdown #WELCOME," they tweeted.

Five months is a long time away from the ring. there's WORK to be put in so Corbin and Zigman got first. Leggggoooooo #Smackdown #WELCOME https://t.co/CNcc9zasK5 — The Usos (@WWEUsos) January 9, 2020

- As noted, this week's NXT Fatal 4 Way main event saw Keith Lee defeat Cameron Grimes, Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest to earn the right to face NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong on the January 22 episode.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who works closely with the NXT roster, took to Twitter and endorsed the upcoming title bout.

Shawn tweeted, "@RealKeithLee vs. @roderickstrong? Sign me up. #WWENXT"

Triple H also commented on the match and received a response from the big man.

Triple H wrote, "Amazing performance by all four superstars. As for @RealKeithLee, he continues down the path of a BreakOut Superstar. #WWENXT #WeAreNXT"

Lee responded, "Even you.... You ain't seen NOTHIN' yet."

