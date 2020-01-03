The Fella is back.

The first WWE SmackDown of 2020 saw Sheamus make his return to action.

As seen below, tonight's SmackDown saw Shorty G defeat Dash Wilder of The Revival in single action. The post-match angle saw The Revival double team G until the music hit and out came Sheamus for a big pop. Sheamus hit the ring, forcing The Revival to retreat, but then turned around and flattened G with a Brogue Kick. Sheamus then stood tall and yelled out to mostly cheers from the crowd.

Sheamus had been out of action since the post-WrestleMania 35 edition of SmackDown after reportedly suffering a concussion. He also has suffered from spinal stenosis. Sheamus started making some appearances for WWE again back in July, but the return never came as speculated. WWE started airing return teaser vignettes for Sheamus a few weeks back on SmackDown, and he has been tweeting about how he's back to deal with the blue brand that got soft when he left.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for The Celtic Warrior, but stay tuned for updates. Below are a few shots from tonight's return at the FedExForum in Memphis, TN: