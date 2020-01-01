- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair made a special appearance at the New Year's Eve party at Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia last night. Above and below are videos of The Nature Boy introducing headliners Widespread Panic on the stage.

- It will be interesting to see where Mauro Ranallo is on Saturday, January 25 as WWE NXT and Showtime Boxing both have events that night. The WWE Worlds Collide 2020 event will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas with NXT vs. NXT UK matches, while Showtime's Danny Garcia vs. Ivan Redkach event will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. Mauro has not returned to social media after the recent issues with Corey Graves, and there's no confirmation on which event he will work yet.

As noted, Worlds Collide will be headlined by a big eight-man main event as The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish) does battle with Imperium (WWE UK Champion WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner).

- We've noted how WWE has been airing "coming soon" vignettes for Sheamus on WWE SmackDown, and how he's expected to return to action some time this month. The Celtic Warrior took to Twitter today to hype his return and it looks like he's returning to some of his roots.

"2020. The Fella is here... #TheNextChapter #Laoch," Sheamus wrote.

Sheamus also attached a photo to the tweet, and it looks like he's jacked for the big comeback. You can see the full tweet below: