- As seen above, tonight's WWE SmackDown featured a new backstage promo from Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior issued another warning to Shorty G as they prepare to do battle at Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The Celtic Warrior said he will finish what he started with Shorty on Sunday, and like a rat outta hell, G will be gone by the morning.

- WWE has issued a new poll asking fans which team has the advantage going into the big eight-man main event of Saturday's WWE Worlds Collide main event - Imperium or The Undisputed Era. As of this writing, 65% voted for WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby, Fish and Roderick Strong. The rest went with NXT UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel and Alexander Wolfe.

- The dark match before tonight's SmackDown from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas saw Mustafa Ali work yet another dark match. He defeated Apollo Crews this week.

As Ali has been doing for weeks, he tweeted comments on the dark match and included some footage from WWE Social Media Producer Anthony Sant.

"Steal the show before the show," Ali wrote again this week, which seems to be his catchphrase now that he's been limited to pre-show dark matches.